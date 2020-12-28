CLOSE
Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020

Posted December 28, 2020

2020 has been a year of ups and downs and though it’s been an obvious year of loss, there’s still so much to celebrate. With help from the global pandemic, quarantine has given couples time to spend time together and make babies! From Nicki Minaj’s first baby to KeKe Wyatt’s 10th, many celebrities have welcomed life this year.

Let’s celebrate life with a gallery of all of the babies born this year below.

1. Ciara & Russell Wilson

Win Harrison Wilson

2. Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

3. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Rue Rose 

4. John Wall

John Wall posted a photo of his sons for National Sons Day

5. DaBaby

6. KeKe Wyatt

Ke’Riah Darring

7. Zonnique

8. Fabolous & Emily B

Journey Isabella

9. Donald Glover

Donald Glover Source:Getty

In a recent discussion with GQ, Glover mentioned, “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus.”

10. NBA Youngboy

11. Usher

Sovereign Bo Raymond

12. Kevin & Eniko Hart

Kaori Mai Hart

13. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Source:Getty

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly had a baby privately in quarantine. In an interview with HollywoodLife, Brian McKnight confirmed the singer had a baby saying, “[Justin Timberlake] just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

14. LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker

Tysun Wolf Walker

15. Pau Gasol

Elisabet Gianna Gasol 

16. Kelis

17. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:@PhotosByBeanz

PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper published a personal essay on The Players’ Tribunetitled “The Audacity,” stating that he and wife have welcomed a second son together. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career […]”

18. Usain Bolt

Olympia Lightning Bolt

19. Pusha T

Nigel Brixx Thornton

20. Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

Onyx 

21. Meek Mill

22. Charmaine Bey of Black Ink Crew

Nola Bey 

23. Christina Milian

Isaiah 

24. DJ Khaled

Aalam Khaled

25. Gucci Mane

Ice Davis

26. Nick Cannon

Powerful Queen Cannon 

27. Mike Epps

Indiana Rose Epps

