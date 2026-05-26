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VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Comedian Joe Jackson Talks ‘DC Word Of The Week’ Book And Culture

DC Comedian Joe Jackson Discusses ‘DC Word Of The Week’ Book And Culture

Comedian Joe Jackson joined Vic Jagger to discuss preserving DC slang, creating the “DC Word Of The Week” book, and celebrating the city’s culture.

Published on May 26, 2026

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comedian Joe Jackson

DC culture was front and center during Vic Jagger’s latest conversation with comedian, actor, and creator Joe Jackson, better known online as the “Mayor of the Green Line.”

Jackson stopped by Majic 102.3 to discuss the success of his viral “DC Word Of The Week” series and the release of his new book documenting classic DC slang and culture. Known for blending comedy with authentic DMV storytelling, Jackson explained how the idea grew from wanting to preserve old-school DC language before it faded away.

During the interview, Jackson reflected on how phrases and slang from older generations helped shape today’s DC culture. He explained that while younger people may use updated versions of certain words, the roots still come from longtime city traditions and neighborhood conversations.

One of the moments that helped launch the series came when Jackson posted a comedy clip describing an old-school go-go experience using classic DC terminology. The response quickly went viral and encouraged him to continue creating content centered around the city’s unique voice and personality.

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