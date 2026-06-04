Apply to Be a Vendor at Majic Wednesdays

Majic Wednesdays are officially underway, and the kickoff event proved the DMV is ready for a summer full of music, culture, and community. Following a successful launch at Sycamore & Oak, Majic 102.3 is seeking vendors to participate in future installments of the weekly concert series.

Local business owners, artisans, food vendors, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their information for a chance to showcase their products and services to attendees throughout the season. Interested vendors can visit MyMajicDC.com to apply and become part of one of the summer’s growing community events.