Listen Live
Close
News

Apply to Be a Vendor at Majic Wednesdays

Majic 102.3 is looking for vendors to join our Majic Wednesdays Summer Concert Series at Sycamore & Oak.

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

vendingmajicflier

Majic Wednesdays are officially underway, and the kickoff event proved the DMV is ready for a summer full of music, culture, and community. Following a successful launch at Sycamore & Oak, Majic 102.3 is seeking vendors to participate in future installments of the weekly concert series.

Local business owners, artisans, food vendors, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their information for a chance to showcase their products and services to attendees throughout the season. Interested vendors can visit MyMajicDC.com to apply and become part of one of the summer’s growing community events.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Trending
5 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  lexdirects

Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle

Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Gayle King Walked In On Her Husband & Her Best Friend In HER Towel — Now He’s Begging For Forgiveness Decades Later

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close