Win a Mary J. Blige Las Vegas Flyaway

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is calling! Tune in to Vic Jagger in the Midday weekdays beginning at 10 a.m. and listen for the “Mary J” Song of the Day for your chance to win. One lucky listener will score tickets to one of the hottest summer concerts in the DMV and be entered to win the Grand Prize Las Vegas Flyaway to see Mary J. Blige live on August 28.

The grand prize includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and concert tickets for an unforgettable Vegas getaway. Don’t miss your chance to sing along to all of Mary J.’s biggest hits and experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert trip courtesy of Vic Jagger and Majic 102.3/92.7.

FULL CONTEST RULES HERE.