Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This June

Source: The Washington Post / Getty June is bringing the heat across the DMV with a packed lineup of festivals, concerts, food events, and cultural celebrations. Whether you’re looking for free family-friendly fun, live music under the stars, Juneteenth commemorations, Pride festivities, or can’t-miss summer traditions, there’s something happening in every corner of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Here’s your guide to some of the best events to check out this month.



Spirit of Independence Festival: 250 Year- Washington DC. Price: FREE Washington, D.C. will be the heart of the celebration as America commemorates 250 years of independence with a two-day festival bringing together history, culture, community, and fun for all ages. JAZZ IN THE GARDEN- WASHINGTON DC Price: Lottery for Tickets Summer is in full swing at the National Gallery of Art as Jazz in the Garden returns from June through August. The Friday evening concert series takes place in the Sculpture Garden and features a diverse lineup of American artists and musical styles from around the country.

MAJIC WEDNESDAY AT SYCAMORE AND OAK- SOUTHEAST DC Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Price: Free The DC Office of Cable TV, Film, Music and Entertainment presents Majic Wednesdays, one of D.C.’s hottest free summer concert series. Join the fun every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sycamore & Oak for live music, good vibes, and community spirit.

HOME RULE MUSIC FESTIVAL- WASHINGTON DC Price: $0- $160 The Home Rule Music Festival is a free celebration of D.C.’s rich music culture and creative spirit. Now in its fifth year, the festival brings together local artists, rising talent, and the community for a day filled with music, culture, and D.C. pride.

JAMAICA DAY REGGAE FESTIVAL- Mechanicsville MD Price: $23 Get ready for a celebration of Jamaican culture featuring live performances from artists from Jamaica, delicious food, unique crafts, and the signature Taste of Jamaica booth. Bring the whole family out for a day of great music, authentic flavors, and community fun.

HAMPTON JAZZ AND MUSIC FESTIVAL Price: $134-$350 One of the summer’s most anticipated music events is making its return. The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival is back this June, bringing thousands of music lovers together for three days of live performances, memorable moments, and nonstop entertainment. For more than 50 years, the festival has remained a beloved tradition, attracting fans from across the country and showcasing some of the biggest names in music.

MARLBORO DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL- UPPER MARLBORO Price: Free Come out and celebrate Upper Marlboro at the free Marlboro Day Parade & Festival. Enjoy a community parade, live entertainment, delicious food, local vendors, and family fun as residents come together for a day of community pride and celebration.

TASTE OF WHEATON- WHEATON MD Price: Free If you’re a food lover, the Taste of Wheaton is an event you won’t want to miss. Celebrating its 30th year, this longtime community tradition brings together the flavors, cultures, and local businesses that make Wheaton one of the region’s most diverse and exciting destinations. From delicious food to cultural experiences and family-friendly fun, Taste of Wheaton is a celebration of the people and traditions that help make the community special. BALTIMORE PRIDE , BALTIMORE MD Price: Free Baltimore Pride returns as one of the city’s biggest celebrations of community, culture, and inclusion. What began as a small demonstration in 1975 has grown into a citywide tradition featuring events throughout the weekend. This year’s celebration will also feature performances from rapper Kash Doll and R&B legends En Vogue, making it a can’t-miss event.

COLUMBIA FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS- COLUMBIA MD PRICE: FREE Summer fun returns to Columbia as LakeFest takes over the waterfront June 12–14. This free three-day festival features live music, art, food trucks, family activities, and a special performance from Italy’s acclaimed vertical dance company, Eventi Verticali. PRIDE ON THE PIER- WASHINGTON DC Price: FREE, VIP TICKETS $25 Pride on the Pier returns to The Wharf for its seventh year, bringing music, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ pride to D.C.’s waterfront. The celebration features a live DJ, dancing, and plenty of opportunities to connect with the community.

HOOKIE WEEKEND- WASHINGTON DC Price: $25-50 One of the DMV’s biggest summer celebrations is back. Hookie DC Weekend returns June 18–22, bringing the energy, music, and culture of Trinidad Carnival to the region with six can’t-miss events and nonstop vibes. JUNETEETH FESTIVITES JUNETENNTH JOINT WHARF TAKEOVER- WASHINGTON DC PRICE- $0- $65 AGES 25 + Celebrate Juneteenth on D.C.’s waterfront at A Juneteenth Joint: Wharf Takeover. The event features music, food, community, and Black-owned businesses, all while supporting programs for local youth and families.

ANNAPOLIS JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL- ANNAPOLIS MD Annapolis Juneteenth returns with the theme “160 Years: A Legacy of Resistance,” honoring the journey from emancipation to today. The celebration will feature music, art, education, and community engagement while highlighting the resilience, achievements, and lasting impact of Black Americans.

AFRAM- BALTIMORE MD PRICE:FREE Get ready for AFRAM, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast. The Baltimore tradition brings together live entertainment, local food vendors, and thousands of attendees for a weekend filled with culture, community, and celebration.

A TASTE OF THE DMV: FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL- WASHINGTON DC Taste DMV is bringing together food, music, culture, and community for a day of fun and local flavor. It’s the perfect chance to experience some of the best the DMV has to offer—all in one place. CAPTIAL PRIDE- WASHINGTON DC PRICE: FREE Capital Pride is more than a celebration—it’s a chance to honor LGBTQ+ culture, history, and community. Through events across the D.C. region, Pride continues to bring people together while promoting visibility, inclusion, and equality.

GIANT NATIONAL BBQ BATTLE EXPERIENCE- WASHINGTON DC PRICE: FREE What started in 1993 as a gathering of pitmasters and barbecue lovers has grown into a celebration of food, music, and community. From smoky ribs to friendly competition, this summer tradition continues to bring people together for great flavors and good times.