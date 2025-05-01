Join Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face, and the Majic family all summer for THE DC OFFICE OF CABLE TV, FILM, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT MAJIC WEDNESDAYS for the hottest, free summer concert series in DC.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm
Sycamore and Oak 1110 Oak Dr. SE, Washington, D.C.
Bring your friends, family, and good energy to Sycamore and Oak every Wednesday evening this summer and let’s make this season unforgettable with great music and community spirit!
** Please note that seating is limited, and for safety and comfort, lawn chairs are not permitted. **
DATES & PERFORMERS
Performers TBD
June 3
Feat. Black Passion Band
Plus a Performance from SIRIUS Co.
June 10
A.F.R.O.B.A.M.
June 17
Coty the Artist & 4Ever Fam
June 24
(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)
July 1
Major League Band
July 8
Unique Chemistry Band
July 15
District Kings
Plus a Performance from Junkyard Band
July 22
(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)
July 29
Timeless Vision
August 5
(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)
August 12
Clique Band
August 19
Blacc Print
August 26
(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)
September 2
Rare Essence
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