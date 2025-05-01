Join Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face, and the Majic family all summer for THE DC OFFICE OF CABLE TV, FILM, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT MAJIC WEDNESDAYS for the hottest, free summer concert series in DC.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm

Sycamore and Oak 1110 Oak Dr. SE, Washington, D.C.

Bring your friends, family, and good energy to Sycamore and Oak every Wednesday evening this summer and let’s make this season unforgettable with great music and community spirit!



** Please note that seating is limited, and for safety and comfort, lawn chairs are not permitted. **

DATES & PERFORMERS

Performers TBD

June 3

Feat. Black Passion Band

Plus a Performance from SIRIUS Co.



June 10

A.F.R.O.B.A.M.

June 17

Coty the Artist & 4Ever Fam

June 24

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

July 1

Major League Band

July 8

Unique Chemistry Band

July 15

District Kings

Plus a Performance from Junkyard Band

July 22

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

July 29

Timeless Vision

August 5

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

August 12

Clique Band

August 19

Blacc Print

August 26

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

September 2

Rare Essence

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