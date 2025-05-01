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iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20
iOne Local | MAJIC Wednesdays 2026 | 2026-04-10
Logos and text for the Government of the District of Columbia, Academy of Hope public charter school, CareFirst, and Whitman-Walker Health.
iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20
iOne Local | MAJIC Wednesdays 2026 | 2026-04-10
Logos and text for the Government of the District of Columbia, Academy of Hope public charter school, CareFirst, and Whitman-Walker Health.
iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20

Join Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face, and the Majic family all summer for THE DC OFFICE OF CABLE TV, FILM, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT MAJIC WEDNESDAYS for the hottest, free summer concert series in DC.

iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20

EVERY WEDNESDAY
from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm

Sycamore and Oak 1110 Oak Dr. SE, Washington, D.C.

iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20

Bring your friends, family, and good energy to Sycamore and Oak every Wednesday evening this summer and let’s make this season unforgettable with great music and community spirit!

** Please note that seating is limited, and for safety and comfort, lawn chairs are not permitted. **

iOne Local | Majic Wednesdays- Landing Page | 2025-06-20

DATES & PERFORMERS

Performers TBD

June 3

Feat. Black Passion Band
Plus a Performance from SIRIUS Co.

June 10

A.F.R.O.B.A.M.

June 17

Coty the Artist & 4Ever Fam

June 24

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

July 1

Major League Band

July 8

Unique Chemistry Band

July 15

District Kings

Plus a Performance from Junkyard Band

July 22

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

July 29

Timeless Vision

August 5

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

August 12

Clique Band

August 19

Blacc Print

August 26

(NO MAJIC WEDNESDAY)

September 2

Rare Essence

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PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City of Washington, D.C.

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A smiling older woman holding an award plaque, surrounded by a group of people.
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Majic Wednesdays  |  Mion Edwards

Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

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