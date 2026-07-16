PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City
PHOTOS: Cathy Hughes Receives Key to the City of Washington, D.C.
A crowd of community leaders, elected officials, media professionals, and supporters gathered Wednesday for a special celebration honoring Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairwoman of Urban One, as she received the Key to the City of Washington, D.C. from Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Held during a special edition of Majic Wednesdays at Sycamore & Oak, the event recognized Hughes’ decades of leadership, entrepreneurship, and commitment to elevating Black voices through media while highlighting her enduring influence on the District and communities across the country.
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