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Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Who Stunned At The 72nd Boule

Always Bet On The K’s! A Pretty Gallery Of Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Who Painted Vegas Pink & Green At The 72nd Boule

Set your almost-weekend off with the pretty ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. slaying at their 72nd Boule

Published on July 29, 2026
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Always bet on the K’s!

A person wearing a colorful, patterned suit sits in a casino, surrounded by video game machines and neon lights.
Source: IG: @alexis_nikohl

A timeee was had at the 72nd Boule which brought together 27,000 women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. who showed up and showed out at the biennial international convention in Las Vegas.

The buzzy affair (which made history as one of the largest gatherings in the organization’s history) featured legislative sessions, leadership activities, educational programming, community engagement initiatives, and celebratory events while celebrating the storied sorority’s enduring commitment to service, scholarship, leadership, and global impact.

One of the week’s defining moments was the installation of Charletta Wilson Jacks as the Sorority’s 32nd International President & CEO.

Described as a transformational leader with decades of executive leadership and sorority service, Mrs. Jacks officially assumed leadership of the organization during an installation ceremony attended by thousands of members and distinguished guests.

“The 72nd Boule represented more than a gathering of members — it was a powerful demonstration of sisterhood in action,” said organizational leaders.

“As Alpha Kappa Alpha moves into its next chapter of leadership, the Sorority remains steadfast in its mission of service to all mankind while expanding its influence across communities throughout the world.”

In another major moment, the sorority announced its new honorary members including actress and musician Pauletta Pearson Washington, vaccine scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire, actress, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Emmy-nominated director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, tech executive Merline Saintil and Salesforce President/Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Robin Washington.

“Today, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated welcomed six women whose influence extends far beyond their names,” the sorority announced on social media.

“They are scientists, innovators, artists, executives, and visionaries whose work has changed industries, opened doors, and created lasting impact. Not just trending. Transformational.  Not just accomplished. Enduring. Not just recognized. Respected.”

Which celebrity women could you see being honorary AKAs? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of mirror-mesmerizing AKAs who painted Vegas pink and green at the 72nd Boule on the flip.

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Always Bet On The K’s! A Pretty Gallery Of Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Who Painted Vegas Pink & Green At The 72nd Boule was originally published on bossip.com

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