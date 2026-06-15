Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

The cruise directly supports the United Negro College Fund to provide educational opportunities for HBCU students.

Legendary artists like Rick Ross, T.I., and Keith Sweat will perform on the luxurious Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady.

Attendees can secure their spot on this once-in-a-lifetime experience sailing from Miami to the Bahamas.

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Rick Ross joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to announce his upcoming performance on the One Voyage Cruise 2026. The cruise sets sail from Miami on October 26, 2026, aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady. It serves as a party with a purpose, directly benefiting the United Negro College Fund to support students at HBCUs.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show recently hosted Rick Ross to outline his participation in the upcoming One Voyage Cruise 2026. This cruise provides an opportunity to celebrate diverse musical talent while directly supporting vital educational initiatives. What follows is a comprehensive guide to the event, the artist lineup, and the exact steps required to secure your cabin.

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Rick Ross emphasized his enthusiasm for performing classic records on the water. Referring to himself as “the boat,” he stated his clear intention to mingle with attendees and deliver a premium experience. According to his interview with Rickey Smiley, Ross looks forward to celebrating with fans and ensuring the performance is executed “like a boss.”

How does the cruise support the United Negro College Fund?

The One Voyage Cruise 2026 is officially designated as a party with a purpose. The primary objective of the event is to benefit the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). By purchasing a cabin, attendees actively fund educational opportunities for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This initiative aligns perfectly with the goal of empowering voices and supporting the African American community.

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Related Article: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Related Article: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com