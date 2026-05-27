Angel Gregorio Reflects On DC Natives Day, Black And Forth And DC Culture

DC pride and culture were front and center as entrepreneur and community leader Angel Gregorio joined Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3 to celebrate DC Natives Day.

During the interview, Gregorio reflected on how the holiday first began as a simple photo shoot meant to highlight Black Washingtonians who were born and raised in the city. Inspired by a Washingtonian Magazine campaign that she felt did not accurately represent native DC residents, Gregorio teamed up with activist Tony Lewis Jr. to create a counter image celebrating the people truly rooted in the District.

What started as a small gathering quickly grew into a major cultural moment, with hundreds of people showing up to Union Market for the now-iconic photo shoot. That momentum eventually led to DC Natives Day becoming an officially recognized holiday in the city.

Gregorio also spoke candidly about the bittersweet reality of watching DC rapidly change over the years. While she appreciates the city’s development and new businesses, she acknowledged the emotional impact of seeing longtime residents and families pushed out due to rising costs and gentrification.

As the founder of Black and Forth and The Spice Suite, Gregorio emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to thrive in the city. Through farmers markets, pop-up shops, and free business classes, she continues investing directly into the community that supported her journey. Vic Jagger and Gregorio also shared laughs over classic DC staples, neighborhood slang, and favorite hometown food spots, including Twin Dragon on Kennedy Street.