Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia
Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia
Memorial Day weekend is here, and restaurants plus retailers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are celebrating with major savings. Whether you’re planning a backyard cookout, heading out for brunch, shopping for summer essentials, or just looking for a quick bite on the go, national chains and popular retailers are rolling out limited-time deals all weekend long. From discounted sandwiches and free burgers to sales on grills, patio furniture, electronics, and more, here are some of the best Memorial Day food and retail deals DMV residents can take advantage of before the holiday ends.
Subway
Sub Club members can score a $6.99 footlong sandwich through June 2 using promo code “699FL.” The offer is available online and in the app.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn bonus points on afternoon purchases from May 26–31. Perfect excuse for an iced coffee run while traveling this weekend.
Firehouse Subs
Buy one sub and get another 50% off through Memorial Day weekend at participating locations.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s is bringing back its All-You-Can-Eat deal for $15.99 featuring boneless wings, riblets, or Double Crunch Shrimp for dine-in guests.
Shake Shack
Get a free ShackBurger with a $10 purchase when ordering online or through the app using promo code “FREEBURGER.”
Popeyes
Rewards members can grab 12 chicken tenders for $12 through May 26.
Jimmy John’s
JJ Rewards members can use code “Toasted” for a buy-one-get-one toasted sandwich deal through May 25.
Arby’s
Arby’s Rewards members can take advantage of BOGO sandwich deals every weekend in May through the app or online ordering.
Burger King
Grubhub+ members can score BOGO Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches during Memorial Day weekend promotions.
7-Eleven
7Rewards members can get $4 meal bundles including breakfast sandwiches, wraps, subs, and snacks.
Krispy Kreme
Buy a dozen donuts and get a second Original Glazed dozen for just $2 through May 25.
Walmart
Walmart’s Memorial Day sale includes grills, patio furniture, cookout supplies, outdoor games, and grocery bundles starting at just a few dollars. The retailer is also promoting “cookout for 8” meal bundles.
Target
Target’s Memorial Day promotions include outdoor furniture discounts, summer entertaining essentials, grills, and seasonal décor sales at many DMV locations.
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering Memorial Day markdowns on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and smart home tech throughout the holiday weekend.
Grubhub
Grubhub+ members can unlock free food offers and BOGO deals from restaurants including Popeyes, Burger King, Sweetgreen, and Jersey Mike’s through May 31.
Before heading out, double-check your local DMV location or restaurant app since some deals may vary by franchise or require rewards memberships
Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia was originally published on kysdc.com