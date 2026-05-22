Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia

Memorial Day weekend is here, and restaurants plus retailers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are celebrating with major savings. Whether you’re planning a backyard cookout, heading out for brunch, shopping for summer essentials, or just looking for a quick bite on the go, national chains and popular retailers are rolling out limited-time deals all weekend long. From discounted sandwiches and free burgers to sales on grills, patio furniture, electronics, and more, here are some of the best Memorial Day food and retail deals DMV residents can take advantage of before the holiday ends. Subway Sub Club members can score a $6.99 footlong sandwich through June 2 using promo code “699FL.” The offer is available online and in the app.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn bonus points on afternoon purchases from May 26–31. Perfect excuse for an iced coffee run while traveling this weekend.

Firehouse Subs Buy one sub and get another 50% off through Memorial Day weekend at participating locations. Applebee’s Applebee’s is bringing back its All-You-Can-Eat deal for $15.99 featuring boneless wings, riblets, or Double Crunch Shrimp for dine-in guests.

Shake Shack Get a free ShackBurger with a $10 purchase when ordering online or through the app using promo code “FREEBURGER.” Popeyes Rewards members can grab 12 chicken tenders for $12 through May 26.

Jimmy John’s JJ Rewards members can use code “Toasted” for a buy-one-get-one toasted sandwich deal through May 25. Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Arby’s Arby’s Rewards members can take advantage of BOGO sandwich deals every weekend in May through the app or online ordering.

Burger King Grubhub+ members can score BOGO Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches during Memorial Day weekend promotions. 7-Eleven 7Rewards members can get $4 meal bundles including breakfast sandwiches, wraps, subs, and snacks.

Krispy Kreme Buy a dozen donuts and get a second Original Glazed dozen for just $2 through May 25. Walmart Walmart’s Memorial Day sale includes grills, patio furniture, cookout supplies, outdoor games, and grocery bundles starting at just a few dollars. The retailer is also promoting “cookout for 8” meal bundles.

Target Target’s Memorial Day promotions include outdoor furniture discounts, summer entertaining essentials, grills, and seasonal décor sales at many DMV locations. Best Buy Best Buy is offering Memorial Day markdowns on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and smart home tech throughout the holiday weekend.