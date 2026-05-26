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Morris Chestnut On Sable Bourbon, Brotherhood and New Projects

Morris Chestnut On Sable Bourbon, Brotherhood And New Projects

Actor Morris Chestnut joined Vic Jagger to talk Sable Bourbon ownership, brotherhood with his “Best Man” castmates, and upcoming DMV appearances.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Hollywood icon Morris Chestnut checked in with Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3 to talk business, brotherhood, and bourbon as he continues expanding his career beyond the big screen.

Known for legendary roles in films like Boyz n the Hood and The Best Man, Chestnut discussed stepping into the spirits industry alongside his longtime “Best Man” castmates through their brand, Sable Bourbon.

During the interview, Chestnut explained that the idea for the bourbon came naturally after years of friendship and working together on-screen. He said the chemistry audiences see in “The Best Man” franchise reflects the genuine brotherhood shared among the cast in real life.

Chestnut also shared his favorite way to enjoy the bourbon, leading to a conversation about signature cocktails and fan-favorite recipes. One standout drink mentioned during the interview was a cocktail called “The Penny Dropper,” which was created during a Houston event for the brand.

In addition to discussing business ventures, Chestnut promoted Sable Bourbon’s upcoming appearances in Baltimore and Washington, DC, where fans would have opportunities to meet him, take photos, and purchase signed bottles during special events at Costco locations.

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