Get To Know The 2023 She Is… Honorees

Published on March 17, 2023
She Is... 2023

Source: James Huma CS / Radio One Digital

Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1 celebrates Women’s History Month with She IS, a virtual empowerment event honoring the many achievements of women. Watch it live on the Radio One DC YouTube Channel on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS…..

During this year’s virtual summit we’ll have amazing performances by Isabel Davis, Lena Byrd Miles and Lucinda Moore plus honor 4 powerful women in the entertainment industry! Checkout who those honorees are below…

Watch SHE IS… Live On March 23rd at 7pm EST

Also See: See Who’s Performing At The 2023 She Is… Women’s Empowerment Summit

 

1. Sherri Warren – She IS… A Fighter for Justice

She Is.. Honoree Sherri Warren Source:Radio One Digital

2. Jody Davis – She IS… A Creator

She Is.. Honoree Jody Davis Source:Radio One Digital

3.  Shanti Das – She IS… An Advocate

She Is.. Honoree Shanti Das Source:Radio One Digital

4. Tamiko Stanley – She IS… A Leader

She Is.. Honoree Tamiko Stanley Source:Radio One Digital
