See Who’s Performing At The 2023 She Is… Women’s Empowerment Summit

Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1 celebrates Women’s History Month with She IS, a virtual empowerment event honoring the many achievements of women. Watch it live on the Radio One DC YouTube Channel on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS…..

During this year’s virtual summit we will honor; Sherri Warren, Shanti Das, Jody Davis, and Tamiko Stanley plus we’ll have amazing performances by Isabel Davis, Lena Byrd Miles and Lucinda Moore! Take a look below at some of the music by these anointed ladies!

