Listen Live
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced + More

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

"A Tribe Called Quest" Portrait Session

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Congratulations go out to Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, and Peter Frampton.  Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest announced the inductees during American Idol on Sunday.; Also

See: Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Get Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Voodoo Music & Arts Festival 2009 - New Orleans LA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Eminem recently celebrated 16 years of sobriety. Em commemorated this achievement on April 20 by sharing an image of his latest sobriety chip on social media celebrating a decade and a half since overcoming his struggles with addiction. His journey into sobriety began in 2008 following a near-fatal overdose. Eminem’s issues with addiction began shortly after the release of his 1999 “The Slim Shady”.

Also See: Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Sobriety

Chris Brown x Quavo

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

Chris Brown latest track, “Weakest Link,” which dropped Saturday firing shots at Quavo. Quavo referenced Brown in his track “Tender” and also alluded to him messing with Chri’s ex which people are speculating to be Karrueche Tran.  CB didn’t hold back with his lyrics “You fucked my ex-h*, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n**** ‘Cause I f***ed yo’ ex when you were still with her….They say revenge is sweet, now think about that sh**!”  Social media went crazy alleging Chris is saying he hooked up with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo.

Also See: Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
"A Tribe Called Quest" Portrait Session
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced + More

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Reality TV

Nneka Ihim Is Embracing A New Chapter After A ‘Disappointing’ ‘RHOP’ Experience

Celebrity Kids

Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Pregnancy

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Over Paid In Divorce, Claudia Jordan Fires Back + More

Celebrity Kids

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

Honeyland Festival
Celebrity

Lucky Daye Talks GRAMMYs, New Music, Tested On His Theme Song Knowledge + More!

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close