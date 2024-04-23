The Morning Buzz: The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced. Congratulations go out to Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, and Peter Frampton. Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest announced the inductees during American Idol on Sunday.; Also

See: Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Get Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Eminem recently celebrated 16 years of sobriety. Em commemorated this achievement on April 20 by sharing an image of his latest sobriety chip on social media celebrating a decade and a half since overcoming his struggles with addiction. His journey into sobriety began in 2008 following a near-fatal overdose. Eminem’s issues with addiction began shortly after the release of his 1999 “The Slim Shady”.

Also See: Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Sobriety

Chris Brown latest track, “Weakest Link,” which dropped Saturday firing shots at Quavo. Quavo referenced Brown in his track “Tender” and also alluded to him messing with Chri’s ex which people are speculating to be Karrueche Tran. CB didn’t hold back with his lyrics “You fucked my ex-h*, that’s cool, I don’t give no f***, lil n**** ‘Cause I f***ed yo’ ex when you were still with her….They say revenge is sweet, now think about that sh**!” Social media went crazy alleging Chris is saying he hooked up with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo.

Also See: Jill Scott Catches Xitter Wrath After Propping Up Chris Brown & Seemingly Defending Abusers

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042