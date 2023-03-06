HomeShe Is

Save The Date: Celebrate Women’s History Month & Watch “She Is…” Live On March 23rd

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
She Is... 2023 Save The Date

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One D.C.

Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1 celebrates Women’s History Month with She IS, a virtual empowerment event honoring the many achievements of women. Watch it live on the Radio One DC YouTube Channel on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS…..

Watch She Is… 2022

Watch She Is… 2021

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close