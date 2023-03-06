Save The Date: Celebrate Women’s History Month & Watch “She Is…” Live On March 23rd

Majic 102.3/92.7 & Praise 104.1 celebrates Women’s History Month with She IS, a virtual empowerment event honoring the many achievements of women. Watch it live on the Radio One DC YouTube Channel on Thursday, March 23rd at 7pm. She IS powerful. She IS smart. She IS accomplished. She IS…..
Watch She Is… 2022
Watch She Is… 2021
