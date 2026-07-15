Cardi Calls Out Christopher Blake Griffith, Claims 'Light Skin Albino' Is 'Obsessed' With Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

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Cardi B is publicly backing Stefon Diggs amid his ongoing legal battle with Christopher Blake Griffith who’s accused him of sexual assault. “I’ve never seen a man be obsessed with another man like that!” said the mother of Diggs’ child.

The rapper, 33, came to Stefon’s defense days after Diggs blasted Chris and accused media outlets of amplifying “misleading” coverage of the case.

“Mamas a n*** lying on my name because he got caught stealing,” Stefon wrote on social media. “It’s easy to run a misleading headline.”

Stefon also challenged Chris’ claim that he had submitted more than 100 pages of text messages between the two as part of the ongoing litigation, a story TMZ first reported.

“If it’s text messages tell a n* post them cause I wanna see them too., 100 pages? Okay, post them then. At the end when I prove this n* a liar… then what?”

As previously reported, Chris has accused Stefon of sexual assault and alleged the two previously had a personal relationship. Stefon has denied the allegations, maintaining that Chris fabricated the claims after allegedly being caught stealing from him. Stefon sued Chris for defamation, while Chris later countersued, alleging sexual battery and that he was assaulted by Stefon’s associates.

Stefon reiterated that point in his latest post, emphasizing that he initiated the legal action.

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“This case is here because I sued him for defamation,” Stefon wrote. “Trying to act like this nigga is a victim because he lying is crazy.”

Cardi B Enters The Chat, Defends Stefon Diggs

Cardi echoed those sentiments during an X Spaces conversation this week, admitting she hated finding herself defending the father of her child.

Source: Taylor Hill/Logan Bowles

“Y’all really got me defending a n****,” Cardi said. “I really, really, really… hate that.”

Still, she said she felt she had to respond because she believes people are ignoring inconsistencies in Chris’ allegations.

“It’s one thing for the internet to give false claims and report false news,” she said. “But for credible sources and credible people, they’re supposed to be talking about credible s***. They’re supposed to be doing their research.”

Cardi alleged Chris changed his account multiple times after his initial allegations failed to gain traction.

“This light skin albino came on the internet and told the story three different times,” she said. “When your story wasn’t getting picked up how you wanted it to get picked up, you juiced it up, and you spiced it.”

She also criticized bloggers and media outlets for failing to examine the evolution of Chris’ claims.

“They’re not even doing their research to see how this man did the story two different ways,” she said.

Cardi went on to accuse Chris of becoming fixated on Stefon after an alleged falling out.

“I’ve never seen another man want to be involved so much with another man,” she said. “I’ve never seen a man be obsessed with another man like that!”

See Christopher Blake Griffith’s response on the flip!