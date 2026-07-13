4 Celebrity lawsuits that crossed state lines

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Celebrity lawsuits that crossed state lines include Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation battle and Taylor Swift’s copyright dispute over “Shake It Off.” There are also Kim Kardashian’s business lawsuits and Prince’s estate litigation.

Those who love gossip may be aware of celebrity legal drama, which happens all the time. Sometimes, it’s an artist suing another artist for stealing their music, or it’s a star going after someone for spreading something untrue about them.

These celebrity lawsuits may be juicy enough, but did you know that many of them span state lines? Crossing the border creates even stickier situations, and these are the notable legal disputes to know about.

1. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Defamation Battle

One of the most famous celebrity lawsuits is the one between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The trial may have taken place in Virginia, but the dispute itself stretched beyond one state.

Both actors lived and worked in multiple locations, and the opinion article at the center of the case was published by a national newspaper with broad distribution. Their lawyers had to address questions about where the lawsuit should be filed and which court had jurisdiction over the claims.

The case demonstrated how modern media, online publishing, and celebrity lifestyles complicate legal disputes. This made venue selection a strategic decision.

2. Taylor Swift’s Copyright Dispute Over “Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift’s legal battle over the lyrics to “Shake It Off” showed how intellectual property lawsuits frequently cross state lines. The copyright claim was filed in federal court because copyright law is governed at the national level, but the parties involved lived and conducted business in different states.

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The attorneys coordinated evidence, depositions, and witnesses across multiple jurisdictions while navigating federal court procedures. The case was dismissed before trial, but it demonstrated how creative works can generate legal challenges far from where a song was written or recorded.

3. Kim Kardashian’s Business Lawsuits

Kim Kardashian has been involved in multiple lawsuits as both a celebrity and entrepreneur, and they involved:

Branding

Intellectual property

Business ventures

The companies associated with her products operate nationwide, and manufacturers, retailers, licensing partners, and competitors were often located in separate jurisdictions. Determining the proper venue often depended on where business transactions occurred, where products were sold, and where alleged damages were suffered.

Cross-state litigation typically requires coordinating attorneys licensed in multiple jurisdictions and complying with varying procedural requirements. In these cases, it could help to have ServeIndex New York services to ensure parties are served properly.

4. Prince’s Estate Litigation

The legal battles following Prince’s death became a complex example of litigation extending beyond a single estate. His probate proceedings were centered in Minnesota, but he owned valuable intellectual property, royalties, business interests, and assets connected to numerous states and international markets.

Attorneys worked through questions involving:

Tax obligations

Ownership rights

Valuation of assets

The prolonged proceedings underscored how celebrity estates often involve far more than local probate law.

Learn From These Celebrity Lawsuits

Although your own lawsuits probably won’t be as serious or expensive, you can still learn from these celebrity lawsuits. When they cross state lines, cases can get complicated, and having the aid of an experienced attorney is a necessity.

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