Listen Live
Close
Contests

Russ Gives You Gas: Win a $50 Gas Card 3X a Day!

Your commute just got a little easier. Listen to The Russ Parr Show weekdays starting at 3 p.m. for your chance to win a $50 gas card three times a day!

Published on July 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling bald man holding a $50 gas card. Text reads "Russ Gives You GAS" and promotes the Russ Parr Show weekdays at 3pm on MAJIC 102.3.

Gas prices got you stressed? Let Majic 102.3 help fill your tank! Starting Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 14, tune in to The Russ Parr Show weekdays at 3 p.m. for your chance to score a $50 gas card.

We’ll be giving away gas cards three times every weekday, so make sure you’re locked in for multiple chances to win. Whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or planning a summer road trip, Majic 102.3 and WeFixMoney.com are putting extra fuel in your budget. Listen, win, and drive a little happier all summer long!

Full contest rules here.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a black top and jeans, promoting a radio station's "Mary J Song of the Day" contest.
Contests  |  majicdc

Win a Mary J. Blige Las Vegas Flyaway

26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

5 Items
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

The Fashion At Michael Rubin’s White Party Did Not Disappoint

63 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close