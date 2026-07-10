Russ Gives You Gas: Win a $50 Gas Card 3X a Day!

Gas prices got you stressed? Let Majic 102.3 help fill your tank! Starting Monday, July 20 through Friday, August 14, tune in to The Russ Parr Show weekdays at 3 p.m. for your chance to score a $50 gas card.

We’ll be giving away gas cards three times every weekday, so make sure you’re locked in for multiple chances to win. Whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or planning a summer road trip, Majic 102.3 and WeFixMoney.com are putting extra fuel in your budget. Listen, win, and drive a little happier all summer long!

Full contest rules here.