WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On

Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we’re on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines!

Source: Michael Buckner/ Prince Williams/ JC Olivera





Our sisters at MadameNoire have searched for (and found) some of the hottest queer queens taking up space in the LGBTQIA+ community this week.

Check out who’s topping this week’s WCW list below.

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