Shamea Says She Sent Angela A Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She'll 'Match Energy' At #RHOA Reunion

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

Shamea Morton is drawing a hard line ahead of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, and she’s doing it with legal paperwork. The singer and NBA game correspondent has sent a cease and desist to her co-star Angela Oakley after the housewife spread rumors about Morton allegedly “sleeping” with players from the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons. The move comes as tensions continue to rise on the hit Bravo series, especially as the cast prepares to come face-to-face at the reunion taping, something Shamea says she’s ready for.

Shamea Morton’s cease and desist: Here’s why she’s taking legal action against Angela Oakley.

On June 23, Morton stopped by Angela Yee’s Way Up With Angela Yee, where she addressed the rumors head-on and explained why she had to take legal action against her co-star.

“I’ve gotten a few people often ask me about it,” the 44-year-old singer and game correspondent revealed when asked how the rumors have impacted her relationship with NBA, where she’s worked as an official in-game host for the Atlanta Hawks for several seasons.

She didn’t hold back about her next step, either.

“I don’t want to go into the details about it, but I’ve been forced to really pretty much send a cease and desist because unless you’re going to come forward with actual names so we can talk about it, you’re just throwing out stuff.”

Still, Morton made it clear she didn’t expect things to get to this point with her castmate, with whom she revealed she had once been close.

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“I really liked Angela,” the housewife told Yee.

What did Angela Oakley say on last week’s episode of #WWHL?

If you’re new to the drama, the controversy escalated after Angela Oakley’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 21. During the episode, Oakley doubled down on the NBA-related creepin’ allegations when Andy pressed her about where she first heard the rumors.

Oakley said that, beyond her husband, former NBA player Charles Oakley, she recalled Morton herself allegedly mentioning last season that there were “rumors of her infidelity” circulating. She also claimed she had heard similar stories from “sources other than” her husband.

Shamea Morton says she has no clue why Angela is spreading the rumor, as they used to be friends.

But Morton says she’s confused about why the narrative keeps being pushed, especially given their past friendship. During her conversation on Way Up With Angela Yee, Morton explained that their dynamic changed quickly last season. She claimed that as Angela began to see her growth in popularity last year, the 45-year-old began getting close to her.

“It felt like she thought, ‘Oh you’re going to be the fan-favorite so let me align myself and attach myself to you,” explained Shamea, who claimed once she started facing issues with other co-stars, Angela switched up on her.

Morton also pushed back on the idea that she started any of the drama by making comments about Oakley’s marriage. When Yee asked Shamea if she felt as though she was the one who started beef with Angela by teasing the real estate agent about infidelity rumors involving her husband, Shamea said “no” flat out.