8 Text Message Scams Ohio Residents Should Never Click In 2026

Source: myint aung / Getty

Text message scams continue to cost Americans millions of dollars each year, and Ohio residents are not immune. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported hundreds of millions in losses from scams that started with text messages.

Many of these messages appear legitimate at first glance. Some claim you owe money for unpaid tolls. Others pretend to be from the U.S. Postal Service, your bank, or even a government agency.

Scammers use these texts to steal personal information, financial details, and account credentials. In some cases, they pressure victims into sending money immediately.

Knowing what these messages look like can help you avoid becoming the next target. Here are eight text message scams Ohio residents should never click.

Editor’s Note: The scams below are based on warnings from the Federal Trade Commission, law enforcement agencies, and consumer protection organizations. While scammers constantly change their tactics, these are among the most commonly reported text message scams affecting Americans today. For more information and the latest fraud alerts, visit https://consumer.ftc.gov.

Fake Unpaid Toll Texts

This may be the fastest-growing text scam in America. Scammers send messages claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls and threaten late fees if you do not pay immediately.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that these texts often contain links designed to steal financial information. Ohio residents should never click links in unexpected toll payment texts.