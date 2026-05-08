CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List
CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List
Mother’s Day is this Sunday (May 10), and families will be gathering to celebrate their mothers or the mother figures in their lives. If Mom fancies a nice sipping experience, CASSIUS has several cocktails below to choose from.
I’ve been steeling myself up for this Mother’s Day as it’s the first one without my mother, who we lost last summer. As I wrote in our recent gift guide, I’m healing as best I can, and the best way to honor my mother is to keep it pushing. She’d be way into that.
My mom didn’t drink, but once a year, usually around her birthday, she’d have one wine cooler, and it was always a treat to see my super-serious mother cut loose a bit. I said I was going to have one in her honor this year, but I’ll do her one better.
Earlier this year, I created a cocktail in honor of my late mother and my late grandmother, both of whom were the most important women in my life. The Spicy Siren, as I call it, was inspired by my mother’s fiery but loyal nature and my grandmother’s sweet and nurturing spirit. My Nana also only drank very sparingly, and her drink of choice? Miller High Life.
That said, I’ll just make one of these bad boys below, remembering how much they loved me, my family, and all who had the privilege of knowing Mom and Nana.
The Spicy Siren (Or Siren’s Sting. What name works in your opinion?)
Ingredients:
2 oz 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila
1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
1 oz Pineapple Juice
1 bar spoon or 1/4 of rich simple syrup (optional)
Garnish: de-seeded jalapeno slices (optional)
Method:
Place all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Chill a martini or coupe glass with ice and water as you prepare the drink. Mix the ingredients in the covered shaker for 10-15 seconds. Toss the ice and water from the chilled coupe glass and fill with a bit of ice or a cube, then pour the shaken cocktail. Garnish with a couple of de-seeded jalapeno slices.
Now, I think this drink doesn’t exactly need the simple, but I find it helps tamp down some of the cucumber notes. If I were to make this drink again, I’d try to find some Ghost Tequila for a spicier kick, but as it stands, this drink wins for me.
Check out the rest of our cocktail offerings, which also include some booze-free options as well.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
—
Photo: Getty
1575 Daquiri
Ingredients:
40ml Bols Blue 1575 Liqueur
20ml White Rum
50ml Fresh Lime Juice
15ml Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
Bourbon Sunrise
Ingredients
2 oz. Four Roses Bourbon
¾ oz. Orange Juice
½ oz. Mango Juice
½ oz. Honey Syrup
½ oz. Lemon Juice
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Directions:
Make the honey syrup by combining equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is completely dissolved. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Double strain over fresh ice into a glass and garnish as desired.
Buchanita
Ingredients
1.5 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
Fresh Pineapple Slice for Garnish
Glassware: Lowball glass
Garnish: fresh pineapple slice, pineapple leaf
Preparation: Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Whisky and fresh pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass or hollowed-out pineapple over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice and pineapple Leaves.
Carpano Bellini Spritz
Ingredients
3 oz. Carpano Dry Vermouth
½ oz. Peach Puree
½ oz lemon juice
2 oz Champagne or Sparking Wine
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice and top off with sparkling wine and favorite fruit garnish.
DeSour Margarita
Ingredients
1 oz DELEÓN Reposado
1 oz Lemon juice
0.5 oz Agave nectar
0.5 oz Red wine (float)
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Dried Orange Wheel
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker except the red wine.Fill with ice and shake for about 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Add the red wine float and garnish.
Dirty Spring Gibson Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin
.25 oz Dry Vermouth
.5 oz Pickled Red Cabbage Brine
1 dash Celery Bitters
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Red cabbage piece & cocktail onion
Method: Combine ingredients into a glass and stir. Garnish with a piece of red cabbage and a cocktail onion.
Gold Rush
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Cask
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.75 oz cinnamon honey syrup
Garnish: Cinnamon stick
Glassware: Rocks
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Harvey Wallbanger
Ingredients:
0.5 oz Galliano L’Autentico
2 oz Vodka
4 oz freshly squeezed orange juice
Garnish: Orange Slice
Directions: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with an orange slice.
Irish Maid
Ingredients:
2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz Simple Syrup
½ oz St. Germain
2 Cucumber Slices
Method: Muddle cucumbers in tin, add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.
Mint Julip
Ingredients
1.25 oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
2 sugar cubes (or .25 oz. simple syrup)
5-6 mint leaves, muddled Mint sprig
Glassware: Julep Cup
Garnish: Mint Spring
Method: Add the ingredients to a julep cup and gently muddle the mint to release its oils. Fill with crushed ice, stir, and garnish with a fresh mint sprig.
Mom’s Mocha Martini
Ingredients
2 oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
1 oz Vodka
1 oz coffee (cold)
0.4 oz simple syrup
0.4 oz cocoa powder
Glassware: Coupe
Garnish: 3 espresso beans, cocoa powder
Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a coupe glass. Garnish with dusted cocoa powder and three espresso beans.
Non-Alcoholic Margarita
2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 tbsp Agave Syrup
½ oz Fresh Lime Juice
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Salt Rim, Lime Wheel
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over ice, garnish with a lime wheel and half-rim of salt.
No Ginlet
Ingredients:
2 oz Damrak Virgin
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.25 oz Simple syrup
Garnish: Basil Leaves and Dehydrated Orange Wheel
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shake with ice. Fine strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled coupe glass.
Oaxacan Mezcal Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadín Joven
0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
0.75 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave Syrup
0.25 oz Lemon Juice
Tajín Seasoning (for glass rimming)
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.. Strain over fresh ice into your glass and garnish.
Optional: Rim a double-rocks glass with Tajín seasoning.
Old Orcadian Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15
.75 oz lemon-lime
.75 oz simple syrup
6 or 7 mint leaves
2 dashes Angostura
2 oz sparkling wine
Mint tip, for garnish
Directions:
Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish.
Pallini Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Pallini Limoncello Liqueur
3 oz Maschio Prosecco
1 oz Soda Water
Garnish: Lemon Peel
Directions: Add all ingredients to a spritz glass with ice. Stir and garnish with a lemon peel.
Paloma Spritz
Ingredients
1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
1oz Fresh Juice Grapefruit
.7oz Fresh Lime Juice
.0ozl Agave Syrup
3oz Sparkling Wine
Glassware: Stemmed highball
Garnish: Grapefruit half wheel
Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except sparkling wine, add ice and shake. Strain into an ice filled, salt rimmed glass. Top with sparkling wine and grapefruit half wheel.
Raspberry Collins (NA)
Ingredients:
2 oz Fluère Raspberry
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
1 oz Lemon Juice
Top with Soda Water
Garnish: Mint Leaves
Directions: Add all ingredients to a highball glass with ice. Top with soda water, stir and garnish with mint leaves.
Riunite Lambrusco Spritz (NA)
Ingredients:
1 part Riunite Zero Red Semi-Sparkling
1 part Maschio Zero White Sparkling
Fresh Lemon Juice
Royal Peach Tea
Ingredients
1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach
2 oz Iced Tea
1 oz Lemonade
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lemon Wedge
Method: Combine ingredients into a glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
Soju Mojito
Ingredients
2 oz KHEE 38 Premium Soju
Lime and Fresh Mint Leaves – muddled
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Top with Kimino Yuzu Soda
Method: In a Collins glass, muddle the mint leaves, add the soju, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill with ice, top with Kimino Yuzu Soda, stir gently, and garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.
The Lebowski
Ingredients
2 Parts Cold Brew
1 Part Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
1 Part Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish as desired.
Tia Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
1 oz Vodka
Single shot of Espresso
Garnish: Three Coffee Beans
Directions: Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka, and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer into a martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List was originally published on cassiuslife.com
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