Stephen A. Smith Says He’d Choose Wes Moore As Presidential Running Mate

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith says if he ever decided to run for president, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would be his top choice for running mate. Still, Smith admits that a 2028 White House bid is “highly unlikely.”

Speaking Thursday at the 2025 ForbesBLK Summit, Smith told Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane that while he believes he could win the presidency, he has no desire to enter politics. “I believe I can win the presidency if I really put my heart to it,” he said. “But especially with the money I’m making, it’s unlikely.”

Smith explained that his hesitation stems from frustration with “the chaos on Capitol Hill” and the transactional nature of Washington politics. “I would love to debate them,” he said, referring to lawmakers from both major parties. “They’ve played us all as suckers, and it really ticks me off. I want them to feel the palpable fear that I may be on that stage in 2027 debating them.”

When asked who he’d select as a running mate, Smith praised Moore, calling him “a realist who cares about people and what’s in our best interest.” He added, “I really, really like Wes Moore. I hope he runs [for president].” Smith also named Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as “another viable option.”

Earlier this year, Smith said he had “no choice” but to consider running for president due to his frustration with political leadership on both sides. However, his comments at the summit suggest he’s more interested in sparking accountability than launching a campaign.

For now, the outspoken ESPN star remains focused on commentary, not campaigning.

