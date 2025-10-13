Listen Live
Entertainment

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

President Donald Trump previously mentioned his entry to heaven on the back of securing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump is basking in the glow of helping secure a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, using the moment to angle for the Nobel Peace Prize that he was eventually passed over on. While traveling to Israel, President Donald Trump was asked about his entry into heaven, and his response was in reference to his earlier ponderment.

As spotted on Newsweek, President Donald Trump was aboard Air Force One on Sunday (October 12) when Fox News’ Peter Doocy referenced Trump’s earlier assertion that he wouldn’t get into heaven unless he brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“A couple weeks ago you were doing an interview and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help?” Doocy asked.

Trump fired back with, “I mean, I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven, I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One, I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life better for a lot of people.”

Trump is currently in Egypt, meeting with several world leaders at a Middle East peace summit.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Entertainment

Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

5 Items
Entertainment

From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: A Week of Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

Entertainment

RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Arrested on Fraud Charges

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

11 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Class Ruins Everything Around Me: 10 Ways Billionaires Are Actively Harming Black and Marginalized Communities

Trending
7 Items

Trending

Celebrity

Young, Black & In Love: The Celebrity Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For [Gallery]

Celebrity

Mathew Knowles Spills Secret Story Behind Beyoncé & Alicia Keys’s Long-Lost ‘Put It In A Love Song’ Shoot, Says ‘They Had To Be Helicoptered Out’

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close