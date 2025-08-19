Listen Live
Entertainment

Tonio Armani Brings Southern Soul to Death Row Records

Tonio Armani Brings Southern Soul & Charm to Death Row Records

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tonio Armani - Classix
Source: R1 Digital / R1

From Columbus, Georgia, to the legendary halls of Death Row Records, Tonio Armani’s journey reads like a modern-day fairy tale. The Southern soul artist recently sat down to share how divine timing and authentic artistry landed him a record deal that seemed too good to be true.

When Snoop Called

“I thought it was spam,” Armani admits when recounting how Death Row Records first reached out. The breakthrough moment came on his birthday when Snoop Dogg personally called to offer him a deal. “Snoop called my phone on my birthday and he been watching me for a minute,” the Georgia native recalls. “That was the greatest birthday present I done had for a long time.”

Related Stories

For someone from Columbus, Georgia, where “these opportunities don’t happen like that,” the call felt surreal. But after taking time to process the offer, Armani knew it was meant to be. “When I finally said yes, I thank God that everything has happened because God did it.”

Musical Gumbo

Armani describes his sound as “a gumbo” – flavorful and diverse. His music blends R&B, soul, and country influences, creating something uniquely Southern. This versatility shines through in tracks like “Help Me Find My Draws,” a playfully titled song that captures his fun-loving spirit, and “The Spot,” his first collaboration with both Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.

Military Roots Shape His Journey

Growing up as a military kid taught Armani patience – a virtue that’s served him well in the music industry. His family’s constant relocations prepared him for the nomadic nature of his current career, moving from city to city while building his fanbase.

Armani dreams of collaborating with T-Pain, Chris Brown, Al Green, and Charlie Wilson, showing his respect for both contemporary and classic R&B. With Monica already showing support and other major artists reaching out, his star continues to rise.

“You’re going to feel real good,” Armani promises listeners, embodying the grateful, down-to-earth spirit that’s winning hearts nationwide.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Festival Graphics (updated July 2025)

SEE ALSO

Tonio Armani Brings Southern Soul & Charm to Death Row Records  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close