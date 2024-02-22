The Virginia Senate is poised to vote on House Bill 700, a crucial initiative led by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata in collaboration with Connect With a Wish, a nonprofit supporting former foster youth. This bill seeks to provide housing support for former foster youth attending colleges in the state, addressing a pressing need for assistance in their educational pursuits.
Text iPower to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For iPower Exclusives!
HB 700, which received unanimous approval from the House of Delegates, extends housing coverage for the entire year and mandates colleges to designate a liaison for former foster youth. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in educational equity for these vulnerable individuals, who often face financial and support challenges.
RELATED: Best In Black: 8 Celeb HBCU Alumni Throwback College Photos
Connect With a Wish, known for its advocacy and support for foster youth, has actively championed legislation like HB 700, recognizing the importance of providing comprehensive support for these students. With the bill pending a vote in the Senate’s subcommittee on Higher Education, its potential passage represents a significant milestone in advancing educational opportunities for former foster youth in Virginia.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Virginia Senate Considers Bill To Cover College Housing Costs For Foster Youth was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don't Want Them So Trump's Shoes Should Be Given To...
-
BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant
-
Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal