Listen Live
Local

Maryland’s Crabbing Season Has Begun!

Published on April 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
live female blue crabs sorted into a wooden bushel basket with the lid open

Source: Amanda Cooke / Getty

Maryland’s blue crab season officially commences on April 1st, and the state’s Natural Resources Police are urging crabbers to adhere to conservation laws.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced that the NRP will increase officer presence statewide to educate the public and enforce crabbing regulations. Acting Deputy Superintendent of NRP, Brian Rathgeb, emphasized the importance of compliance with all crabbing laws, including the use of crab pot turtle reduction devices, proper markings, and valid licensing and registrations.

Also See: Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs At Buffet

Furthermore, the Department of Natural Resources highlights the significance of protecting diamondback terrapins, Maryland’s state reptile. Unfitted crab pots pose a significant threat to these creatures, making adherence to regulations crucial.

Also See: Maryland Blue Crab Invades European Shores, Fishermen Concerned

The blue crab season spans from April 1st to December 15th in the Chesapeake Bay and until December 31st in the Atlantic Ocean, coastal bays, and tidal tributaries. For further details on guidelines and regulations, individuals are encouraged to visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
live female blue crabs sorted into a wooden bushel basket with the lid open
Local

Maryland’s Crabbing Season Has Begun!

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Music

Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

Food & Drink

Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry

"SHE IS"Graphics
Entertainment

Celebrate Women’s History Month 2024 With “She Is…” Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

News

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close