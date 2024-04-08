Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV

Today, April 8th, the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America. If you want to see this in person (with your glasses on) below are places you can gather with others to see it in The DMV! If you’re not able to get out click here to see how you can stream it.
DC Solar Eclipse Events
Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall – 12pm to 4pm
National Mall, D.C. between 4th and 12th streets
More Info Here: Details
Eclipse 2024 Watch Party – 1pm to 4pm
MLK Library’s Garden Rooftop; 901 G St NW, Washington, D.C.
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse Party @ Hedy’s Rooftop – 2pm to 6pm
Hotel Zena; 1155 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Deck 11 Rooftop – 2 to 4:30pm
YOTEL; 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Tag Rooftop Bar – 1 to 4pm
The Ven at Embassy Row; 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC
Maryland Solar Eclipse Events
Partial Solar Eclipse Event at the Visitor Center – 12pm to 4pm
NASA Goddard Visitor Center; 9432 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD
More Info Here: Details
Skywatching: Partial Solar Eclipse – 2pm to 4:30pm
Observatory Park; 100 Desellum Ave., Gaithersburg, MD
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse at College Park – 1:30 to 4:30pm
University of Maryland; grassy area in front of Martin Hall, College Park, MD
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse Watch Party – 10 a.m. to 4:30pm
Maryland Science Center; 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD
Virginia Solar Eclipse Events
Solar Eclipse Viewing – 2 to 4pm
Gateway Park; 1300 Langston Blvd, Rosslyn, VA
More Info Here: Details
Solar Eclipse at Sky Meadows –1 to 4:30pm
Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, VA
More Info Here: Details
Eclipse Where Sun, Moon and Wonder Align – 1:30 to 4:30pm
Sweet Run State Park, 11661 Harpers Ferry Road, Hillsboro, VA
More Info Here: Details
Partial Solar Eclipse Celebration Monday – 2 to 4pm
Fairfax County Parks; Ellanor C. Lawrence Park; Burke Lake Park, VA
More Info Here: Details
Safely See the Partial Eclipse – 1:30 to 4:30pm
Fairfax County Parks; Historic Huntley; Turner Farm Park, VA
More Info Here: Details
*Glasses Must Be Worn While Viewing The Eclipse*
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV was originally published on kysdc.com
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far
-
Solar Eclipse Watch Parties In The DMV
-
Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’