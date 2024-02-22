Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Labor groups, including the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO and UNITE HERE Local 25, have announced their opposition to moving the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Northern Virginia, citing unsatisfactory deals for union construction workers.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

This opposition presents a challenge to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and his $2 billion relocation proposal. Despite Youngkin’s assertion that negotiations had included a “substantial role” for union workers and his commitment to the project despite Virginia’s right-to-work laws, the project faces hurdles in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

RELATED: REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia

The House of Delegates has passed legislation for the relocation, but Senate approval remains uncertain amid demands for labor considerations and other Democratic priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell indicated that labor opposition complicates legislative progress, while House Speaker Don Scott acknowledged the significance of union positions.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Starbucks Reveals First Accessible Store In D.C.

Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Virginia Senate Considers Bill To Cover College Housing Costs For Foster Youth

DC’s Daily Rider Bike Shop Burglarized For The 3rd Time

Maryland Fisherman Shatters State Record With Massive Rainbow Trout Catch: ‘Feels Good’

Drivers Registering Cars In Virginia To Avoid Insurance Cost In Their Home States

Sticky Fingers To Close Due To Crime Surge On H Street

BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant

Morgan State University Teams Up With Iconic Director Spike Lee To Kickstart Student’s Careers In The Film Industry

DC Ranks 2nd In US Cities For Traffic Congestions

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard was originally published on kysdc.com