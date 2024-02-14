Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Wednesday morning, 3 D.C. police officers were shot and a shooter continues to fire gunshots from a home in Southeast D.C., police say.

The officers were there to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals when someone opened fire while the shooting suspect remained barricaded in the house but continued to shoot at police! For hours after law enforcement shut down several city blocks the shooting continues, forcing multiple schools into lockdown. On Valentine’s Day, young children were seen being escorted into their school by the police.

“This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference at 10:15 a.m.

“We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect,” the police chief said.

This story is developing. Continue reading on NBC4

READ MORE:

BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant

Morgan State University Teams Up With Iconic Director Spike Lee To Kickstart Student’s Careers In The Film Industry

DC Ranks 2nd In US Cities For Traffic Congestions

DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Sign Up To Be A St. Jude Radiothon Volunteer

Maryland Program Offering Free Medical Equipment Aids For Residents In Need

Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights

Governor Wes Moore To Deliver Second State Of The State Address Wednesday

Virginia Music Teacher Wins The 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award

PG County Native & DeMatha Alum Chase Young Aims For Super Bowl Glory

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant was originally published on woldcnews.com