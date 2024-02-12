DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

D.C.-based chef José Andrés, celebrated for his restaurants and humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination, supported by Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Rose DeLauro, and Jim McGovern recognize Andrés’ impactful work with the World Food Kitchen.
Also See: Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Forthcoming DC Restaurant Honors Benjamin Banneker
His organization has provided approximately 350 million meals globally, addressing crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Andrés has received previous nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and earned culinary awards, including honors from the James Beard Foundation and recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Usher Fronts SKIMS’ Latest Campaign Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII Performance
-
Usher's Big Game Giveaway
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Kandi Burruss Says She Is Not Returning To Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show