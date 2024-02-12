DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

D.C.-based chef José Andrés, celebrated for his restaurants and humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination, supported by Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Rose DeLauro, and Jim McGovern recognize Andrés’ impactful work with the World Food Kitchen.

His organization has provided approximately 350 million meals globally, addressing crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Andrés has received previous nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and earned culinary awards, including honors from the James Beard Foundation and recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People.

source: The DMV Daily

