PG County Native & DeMatha Alum Chase Young Aims For Super Bowl Glory

Former Washington Commanders defensive end, Chase Young, has experienced a whirlwind year, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers. A Prince George’s County native, Young attended DeMatha for his junior and senior years, leaving an indelible mark on both the basketball and football teams.

DeMatha, acknowledging Young’s achievements, gave him a notable shout-out on their Instagram page. During his senior year, DeMatha’s football team secured the top spot in the D.C. region and ranked fourth nationally. Young, an all-American, continued his journey to Ohio State before becoming the number 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Named the defensive rookie of the year with the Washington Commanders in 2020, Young’s trajectory took an unexpected turn when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the recent season. Despite the shift, he has swiftly become a fan favorite, showcasing his versatility and skill on the field. Chase Young’s inspiring journey from high school stardom to Super Bowl contender is a testament to his talent and determination.

source: The DMV Daily

