Governor Wes Moore Talks Hip-Hop, Shares Childhood Stories, Gives Insight On The 2024 Legislative Agenda + More!

Published on February 1, 2024

Urban One Honors: Best in Black - Honorees + Talent
Governor Wes Moore

Source: Governor Wes Moore / Governor Wes Moore

Governor Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black Governor and the third African American elected Governor in the history of the United States, calls into Vic Jagger in the Morning w/ Huggy Lowdown. He reveals how hip-hop changed his life, shares stories of his childhood, gives insight on the 2024 Legislative Agenda, and much more!

Listen to the full interview below and catch Vic and Huggy every morning from 6am EST to 10am EST on Majic 102.3/92.7!

