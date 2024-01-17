Montgomery County residents with a household income of $64,000 or less can now schedule free tax appointments through the Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for 2023 taxes (previous taxes). Appointments are available from Jan. 22 to April 11 at various locations.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
To schedule an appointment, eligible residents can call 240-777-1123 or visit the CASHBACK website. County Executive Marc Elrich emphasizes the importance of providing free tax preparation for low-income residents, highlighting the VITA program’s role in securing millions of dollars in tax refunds and credits annually.
RELATED: D.C. Nightclub Owner Found Guilty Of Bribing Tax Officials
The program assists with valuable tax credits, such as the EITC and WFIS, benefiting individuals and families. ITIN taxpayers are also eligible, and assistance with ITIN applications is offered. Last year, the VITA program completed 1,946 returns, resulting in over $6.4 million in tax refunds and credits, thanks to the dedication of 56 volunteers.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
New Majic 102.3/92.7 Line-Up Starting Monday January 8th!
-
The Donnie Simpson Show With Tony Perkins
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant