Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents

Published on January 17, 2024

National Tax Day. Federal tax filing deadline in the United States. Day on which individual income returns must be submitted to the federal government

Source: Iuliia Pilipeichenko / Getty

Montgomery County residents with a household income of $64,000 or less can now schedule free tax appointments through the Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for 2023 taxes (previous taxes). Appointments are available from Jan. 22 to April 11 at various locations.

To schedule an appointment, eligible residents can call 240-777-1123 or visit the CASHBACK website. County Executive Marc Elrich emphasizes the importance of providing free tax preparation for low-income residents, highlighting the VITA program’s role in securing millions of dollars in tax refunds and credits annually.

The program assists with valuable tax credits, such as the EITC and WFIS, benefiting individuals and families. ITIN taxpayers are also eligible, and assistance with ITIN applications is offered. Last year, the VITA program completed 1,946 returns, resulting in over $6.4 million in tax refunds and credits, thanks to the dedication of 56 volunteers.

source: The DMV Daily

was originally published on woldcnews.com

