DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Starting in March, the D.C. government will limit office workers’ remote work to one day per week, emphasizing the importance of being actively present in the community. Some exceptions, such as medical reasons, will be considered.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
D.C. Council employees and first responders may have different telework protocols, with a hope for federal government policy changes in the future. The new rule takes effect on March 10.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
New Majic 102.3/92.7 Line-Up Starting Monday January 8th!
-
The Donnie Simpson Show With Tony Perkins
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s