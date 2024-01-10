Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

The entries will be closing soon for the Washington Wizards and the Greater Washington Urban League’s essay contest for high school students.

For the third consecutive year, this contest has been offered to all DMV high school seniors attending eligible schools. This year’s essays will recognize the achievements of Dr. E.B. Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist, known as the ‘Grandfather of Black Basketball’ in Washington, D.C. and Benjamin Banneker, a mathematician and astronomer who is credited with helping establish the original boundary of the Nation’s Capital. Henderson and Banneker were both dedicated to education and advancement of the Black community in the District.

Students are asked to select a community leader or organization that has impacted their life and write a 350-500 word essay advocating for their cause/mission and its importance. All essays must be submitted by February 1, 2024 and the top 10 finalists will receive a monetary scholarship towards their continued education route or college of their choice.

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000, the second-place winner will receive $4,000, the third-place finisher will receive $3,500, and the other seven finalists will receive $2,500 courtesy of the Monumental Sports Entertainment Foundation and The Leonsis Foundation. Winners will also be recognized at a Wizards home game and on the Wizards’ digital platforms. All students who submit an essay that fits the criteria of the contest will receive two complimentary tickets to a select home game during the 2023-24 season.

To get more information and to submit your essay, click here nba.com/wizards/essaycontest2324

source: Wizards PR

