OG comedian Donnell Rawlings sits down with Ryan Cameron and Big Ray to discuss upcoming shows, social media comedians, and industry feuds (or lack thereof).
Listen To Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown Monday-Friday 6am-10am
In having a long-standing history with the hosts of the show, Rawlings’ interview was more like a visit from family. In between the jokes, jabs, and hilarious trips down memory lane, Donnell gives listeners an exclusive about the man behind the mic.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
With decades in the game, he explains one of his mantras for maintaining longevity and remaining true to himself throughout his career.
“I’ve gotten some fame and I’ve gotten some fortune from [comedy]…but I when I started…the only thing I wanted was to be good,” he went on, “I made this haiku up years ago…fame without fortune is like a chick having an abortion…baby you never made it,” Rawlings laughed.
If you’ve never thought about the difference between comics and comedians, or wondered the truth behind the comedy industry, this is the interview for you.
Don’t miss Donnell Rawlings live! Get tickets in a city near you at Ticketmaster.com!
CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW
Related: Ryan Cameron Uncensored: D.C.Young Fly Explains ‘Celebrity Squares’ Gig And Keeping God On His Side
Related: Donell Rawlings On Why He Was Excited To See D.L. On Fox News [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Related: Ludacris, Kevin Hart & More Respond To Katt Williams
Donnell Rawlings Talks OG Comedy on Ryan Cameron Uncensored | EXCLUSIVE was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
New Majic 102.3/92.7 Line-Up Starting Monday January 8th!
-
The Donnie Simpson Show With Tony Perkins
-
Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023