Donnell Rawlings Talks OG Comedy on Ryan Cameron Uncensored | EXCLUSIVE

OG comedian Donnell Rawlings sits down with Ryan Cameron and Big Ray to discuss upcoming shows, social media comedians, and industry feuds (or lack thereof).

In having a long-standing history with the hosts of the show, Rawlings’ interview was more like a visit from family. In between the jokes, jabs, and hilarious trips down memory lane, Donnell gives listeners an exclusive about the man behind the mic.

With decades in the game, he explains one of his mantras for maintaining longevity and remaining true to himself throughout his career.

“I’ve gotten some fame and I’ve gotten some fortune from [comedy]…but I when I started…the only thing I wanted was to be good,” he went on, “I made this haiku up years ago…fame without fortune is like a chick having an abortion…baby you never made it,” Rawlings laughed.

If you’ve never thought about the difference between comics and comedians, or wondered the truth behind the comedy industry, this is the interview for you.

