Maryland MinimumWage Increases

Effective January 1, 2024, Maryland’s minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour. Starting from the new year, all companies in the state must ensure that their minimum wage employees receive at least $15 per hour.

Certain local counties, such as Montgomery County, have already been paying employees $15 an hour, with the minimum wage for large companies set at $16.70 an hour. With the state law taking effect on January 1, companies with 10 or fewer employees will need to increase the minimum wage from $14.50 to $15.

Maryland, having passed legislation in 2019 to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, accelerated the timeline to 2024 when Governor Wes Moore signed the Fair Wage Act of 2023 into law on April 11, 2023.

However, tipped workers will continue to receive $3.63 per hour if they earn more than $30 a month in tips.

source: The DMV Daily

