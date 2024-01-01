Listen Live
Work & Money

Maryland MinimumWage Increases

Published on January 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Closeup of $15 dollars with 10 and 5 dollar bills. Concept of 15 dollar federal minimum wage increase.

Source: JJ Gouin / Getty

Effective January 1, 2024, Maryland’s minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour. Starting from the new year, all companies in the state must ensure that their minimum wage employees receive at least $15 per hour.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Certain local counties, such as Montgomery County, have already been paying employees $15 an hour, with the minimum wage for large companies set at $16.70 an hour. With the state law taking effect on January 1, companies with 10 or fewer employees will need to increase the minimum wage from $14.50 to $15.

Maryland, having passed legislation in 2019 to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, accelerated the timeline to 2024 when Governor Wes Moore signed the Fair Wage Act of 2023 into law on April 11, 2023.

However, tipped workers will continue to receive $3.63 per hour if they earn more than $30 a month in tips.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Maryland MinimumWage Increases  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close