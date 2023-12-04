Beware: Thieves Targeting Those Wearing Canada Goose Jackets In DC

American University student Meera Hajarnis shared her concerns about wearing a Canada Goose jacket, a popular target for thieves. Similar incidents have occurred at George Washington University and Georgetown, with reports even involving armed theft.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Recently, three suspects brandishing guns demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket near Dupont Circle. This isn’t the first time such thefts have taken place; last winter, George Washington University issued an alert about jacket robberies near its Foggy Bottom campus.
Commander Sylvan Altieri of D.C. police suggested using AirTags to track belongings. Despite the risks, Hajarnis, attached to her jacket, remains cautious, expressing concern over the intensity of thefts over a piece of clothing. In the recent incident, the victim surrendered the jacket, and the thieves escaped.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Poked In PC: Derek Chauvin Got Shanked In Prison, X Goes About Its Business