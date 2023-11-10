Listen Live
The DMV

24/7 Speed Cameras To Be Installed At 21 New Locations In Bowie For Safer Driving

Published on November 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
City Says Speed and Red Light Camera Fines are Down

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A comprehensive expansion of speed cameras is on the horizon, with 24/7 enforcement planned at 21 new locations within the City of Bowie. The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce instances of speeding violations and accidents, emphasizing safer driving rather than revenue generation.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

To facilitate a smooth transition for drivers, a 30-day warning period will be introduced, allowing drivers to adapt to the new camera locations. During this grace period, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph will receive warnings instead of citations.

Once the warning period concludes, vehicles recorded traveling at speeds exceeding the limit by 12 mph will face fines, with the registered owner held responsible for the violation. Each violation will incur a maximum fine of $40.

RELATED: Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County

The expanded speed camera system will be strategically placed in residential and school zones, which will include but not be limited to locations like 9th Street, 11th Street, Alderwood Lane, and Belair Drive.

In essence, this speed camera expansion is a safety-focused endeavor, aiming to discourage speeding within the city. After the initial 30-day warning period, citations will be issued for speeding violations, ensuring that the driving environment becomes safer for all residents.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close