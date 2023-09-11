5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child

Five staff members of Prince George’s County’s Department of Parks and Recreation were honored with Lifesaving Awards on Wednesday evening by the Prince George’s County Fire Chief. They demonstrated remarkable courage and swift action when they rescued a 7-year-old who was drowning in a pool in Hyattsville, Maryland.
At a press conference held on Wednesday, accolades were bestowed upon Jalen DaSilva, Jordan Everhardt, and Caleb Guzman, all of whom were employed as lifeguards at Hamilton Splash Park at the time of the incident in June.
In a moment of crisis, when a child was retrieved from the water unconscious and not breathing, Jalen, Jordan, Caleb, and two other county employees leaped into action at the pool. They promptly initiated CPR on the child, as reported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Public Information Director Alan Doubleday.
With their combined efforts, including the use of an AED machine, the child began breathing again within a few minutes. Their quick and effective response undoubtedly saved a life that day.
source: The DMV Daily
