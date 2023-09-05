DC Kids Recieve Gifts From Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett of the Washington Commanders visited Southwest D.C. on Saturday to distribute bicycles to local children as part of his “Start the Cycle Community Bike Ride” initiative, in collaboration with the city and the Metropolitan Police Department.
Brissett, who originally launched this initiative in his hometown of Riviera Beach, FL, in 2020, expressed his commitment to giving back to the community, saying, “It’s all about becoming a blessing and giving back to your community.”
At the ride’s start, many kids received new bikes and helmets. Eleven-year-old Zion Young, excited about his first bike in D.C., said, “I feel good. When we’re riding places, I’m just going to be popping wheelies.”
Brissett, who signed a $10 million contract with the Washington Commanders in March, co-founded this initiative and led hundreds of children on the cycling adventure, emphasizing the importance of bikes as a means of transportation.
The bikes were generously donated by the NFL Players Association, and the event included members of the Metropolitan Police Department and Commanders players. They interacted with the children, pairing each child with an officer to build positive relationships. This event, named “Start the Cycle,” symbolized the beginning of these important connections.
During the event, kids, Commanders players, and MPD officers pedaled over five miles through Southwest D.C., creating lasting memories and strengthening community bonds.
source: The DMV Daily
