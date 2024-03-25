Listen Live
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Published on March 25, 2024

As Holy Week is the most important week of the year for all Christians, however, life does happen, and some may struggle with finding discipline as Resurrection Sunday draws closer.

If this sounds familiar to you, here are a few things to remember as you enter into this period:

  • Make an extra and intentional sacrifice: In addition to the fasting you may be participating in, think of something else that you could give up.

  • Take extra time to meditate and pray: Set additional time this week for prayer and meditation. Also, make your prayers direct and intentional.
  • Embrace the silence and stillness of the day: If that mean waking up earlier or spending a few extra minutes alone at night, it’s important to enjoy your solitude.

It’s okay to fall short because you are human, however, remember everything is about intention. So if you are intentional in your sacrifices and what you do, you should have a blessed Holy Week!

