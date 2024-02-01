Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Your Church is a part of Black History in The DMV and we want to spotlight it! Tell us a black history fact about your church and we will feature it for Black History Month. Click the link below to submit your church.

WPRS/WYCB Are Giving A Black History Salute To Churches In The DMV [Submit Your Church Here] was originally published on praisedc.com