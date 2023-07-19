Listen Live
Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County

Published on July 19, 2023

Woman Wearing Hearing Aid In Ear

Montgomery County is collaborating with Access HEARS Inc. to deliver free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers to qualified people aged 60 and up.

Hearing aids and hearing aid amplifiers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who want to get hearing aids can apply online or call 410-929-0394

