Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Montgomery County is collaborating with Access HEARS Inc. to deliver free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers to qualified people aged 60 and up.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Hearing aids and hearing aid amplifiers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who want to get hearing aids can apply online or call 410-929-0394

source: The DMV Daily

Also See:

Heartbreaking: Tank Reveals He’s Going ‘Completely’ Deaf In His Right Ear & Losing Hearing In His Left

READ MORE: