How To Get Smart In Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We recently talked about goals and commitments in marriage and life and how goals are. Good for business. But to make a marriage successful, it takes more than a goal. It takes a commitment, which is a promise.

Every year I set a goal to lose weight and I keep trying to get back to the way that I was when I got married. I have yet to hit my goal. Yet I set the goal have not hit it, but I did. Make a goal, but not a promise. See when I got married, though, I made a promise to love and honor and respect my wife. For better or for worse. Richer or poor, and I’ve kept that promise.

Goals are good for business, but promises and commitments make the difference in marriage. I encourage you to make the commitment. And work on it to make your marriage last.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

