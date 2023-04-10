At Least 5 Dead, 6 Injured, in Louisville Bank Shooting

At least 5 people are confirmed dead in Louisville, Kentucky after a shooter opened fire inside a bank. CNN reports at least 6 others have been injured.
The gunman has now been confirmed dead, though the manner of his death isn’t clear at this time.
The shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. The devasting incident occurred at an Old National Bank. One of the injured victims is a police officer. At least 5 injured people were taken to an area hospital.
Information from a CNN report was used in this post. To see their initial post, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
