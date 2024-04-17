The Morning Buzz: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Over Paid In Divorce, Claudia Jordan Fires Back + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams’ guardian demands Kevin Hunter return $112K after he was ‘overpaid’ in divorce. Sabrina Morrissey has filed new court documents demanding Kevin Hunter pay back $112,500 dollars in alimony. She says Hunter was “overpaid” for three months and was “unjustly enriched” by Williams’ bank account. She says “Wendy Williams Show” stopped paying Wendy in October 2021 but Hunter continued receiving payments.;

Claudia Jordan fires back at Jaguar Wright for calling her “Diddy’s Girl”. She said they never had a relationship and she only interacted with him during a rehearsal for the BET Awards. Claudia made it seem as if she may sue Wright for her comments. In a video, Jaguar questions Claudia about her close friend Cathy White, also known as Koreana. White was said to be the alleged mistress to Jay-Z. She died from an aneurysm. Wright alleges her death was suspicious and she also alleges she was carrying Jay-Z’s child.

