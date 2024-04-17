Listen Live
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Over Paid In Divorce, Claudia Jordan Fires Back + More

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Wendy Williams’ guardian demands Kevin Hunter return $112K after he was ‘overpaid’ in divorce. Sabrina Morrissey has filed new court documents demanding Kevin Hunter pay back $112,500 dollars in alimony. She says Hunter was “overpaid” for three months and was “unjustly enriched” by Williams’ bank account.  She says “Wendy Williams Show” stopped paying Wendy in October 2021 but Hunter continued receiving payments.;

Also See: Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His “Living Expenses”

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Claudia Jordan fires back at Jaguar Wright for calling her “Diddy’s Girl”. She said they never had a relationship and she only interacted with him during a rehearsal for the BET Awards. Claudia made it seem as if she may sue Wright for her comments. In a video, Jaguar questions Claudia about her close friend Cathy White, also known as Koreana. White was said to be the alleged mistress to Jay-Z. She died from an aneurysm. Wright alleges her death was suspicious and she also alleges she was carrying Jay-Z’s child.

Also See: Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Reality TV

Nneka Ihim Is Embracing A New Chapter After A ‘Disappointing’ ‘RHOP’ Experience

Celebrity Kids

Candiace Dillard Bassett Announces Pregnancy

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

$102 A Day with Vic & Huggy
Home

Win $102 A Day With Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown!

Politics

Cornel West Names Dr. Melina Abdullah As VP Running Mate For First-Ever All-Black Presidential Ticket

Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Celebrity Kids

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close