The Morning Buzz: DC Fans Are Mad At Madonna, Quavo Features Takeoff In Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track + More

Quavo dropped his response track to Chris Brown’s diss track “Weakest Link”. “Over Hoes & B*tches” was unleashed Monday night. He used unreleased vocals from Takeoff on the chorus. Quavo accuses Brown of being a drug addict, going as far as to call him “Crackhead Michael Jackson” and alludes to Brown’s mental health struggles. Lyrics also reference other celebrities, “Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some c**chie? You still f***ed up ’bout Karrueche? You tried to beat up Teyana but Usher wouldn’t let you do it. The cocaine got ’em, your honor, bipolar disorder, no wonder. You was the greatest, n***a, you fumbled, going out sad, I’m watching you crumble.“ Saweetie responded to Quavo’s words sharing a screenshot of a DM he sent her in January. The DM reads, “Damn. We use to mean af to eachother…” in which she captioned the screenshot, “hopefully the model he turns into me replies.” This was in response to Quavo’s line in his rap saying, “I can take a model b*tch and make a Saweetie, n**ga.”

Madonna is being sued by three D.C. fans for allegedly starting her shows at Capital One Arena last December hours late. They claim she showed “total disrespect for her fans”. Elizabeth Halper-Asefi, Mary Conoboy, and Nestor Monte, Jr. filed their complaint saying they were deceived when purchasing tickets and didn’t get to watch the entire concert because they had to go since it ran so late. The shows were scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. but Madonna didn’t take stage until 10:40 p.m.

T-Pain was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Atlanta. In an Instagram video he said, “I know people are struggling, things are hard, and times are rough these days but whoever just hit me, my wife, my road manager and my driver and drove off life’s about to get so much worse for you. You drove off. That was the worst part. It wasn’t even the wreck. I had so much to do tonight. Threw my schedule off. Thank God I’m alive, but now my driver has to get hauled off.” Pain’s driver sustained injuries, but no other injuries were reported at the scene of the accident. Police were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. According to law inforcement, “the vehicle had heavy damage to the front and had airbag deployment. The odor of alcohol was coming from within the vehicle. There was two full bottles of corona extra in the passenger side floorboard along with an empty bottle of corona extra. There was 9 additional full bottles of corona extra found within the middle console.” They eventually located the suspect. He admitted to being intoxicated and agreed to a breathalyzer test.

A second witness has been added into the divorce proceedings of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her estranged husband Simon Guobadia. Simon’s nanny who worked with his children before his relationship with Porsha alleges the day Porsha filed for divorce, she disappeared. She says Simon was traveling so she had no choice but to stay at their house for the entire weekend or else the children wouldn’t have had anyone to care for them.

